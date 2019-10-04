AkzoNobel to sell leftover paint

In what it calls a first, AkzoNobel will soon begin selling paint that is made up of 35% consumer paint leftovers. The product, sold under the Evolve brand, will initially be available only in white in 5 L cans. The waste management company Veolia will collect, sort, filter, and refine white paint left in old cans; AkzoNobel will then “reengineer” the material with new paint and test it. The approach is aimed at reducing Evolve paint’s carbon footprint by over 10%, the company says.
