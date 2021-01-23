Ashland to buy Schülke & Mayr’s personal care business

The specialty chemical maker Ashland will pay $319 million for the personal care business of the disinfectant and hygiene product maker Schülke & Mayr, which is owned by the investment firm EQT. Ashland expects the all-cash deal to close in June. Schülke & Mayr’s personal care line consists mostly of cosmetics-grade antimicrobial agents that kill bacteria, yeast, and mold. The move is part of Ashland’s expansion of its consumer product business.
