Consumer Products

BASF and Zara launch low-shedding laundry detergent

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 15, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 44
A bottle of liquid laundry detergent.
Credit: BASF

BASF’s care chemical group has teamed up with the fashion retailer Zara on a laundry detergent intended to reduce microfiber shedding from fabrics by up to 80%. Environmental groups have identified fiber shedding from home washing machines as a significant source of microplastic pollution. Reductions in shedding can also help clothes last longer. The firms say the detergent is designed to work at room temperature, lowering household energy use. It launched in the EU and will expand to other markets in the coming weeks, the partners say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

