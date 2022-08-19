Carbios joins PET recycling consortium

French biochemical firm Carbios has joined WhiteCycle, a 4-year, $10 million European consortium launched in July to develop a process for recycling textile waste, such as from old tires and hoses, made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). WhiteCycle features 16 organizations and is coordinated by the tire company Michelin. The group aims to develop an enzyme-based process for decomposing PET textiles into monomers and a repolymerization process for making new PET.
