Evonik buys stake in skin tech start-up mySkin

Evonik Industries has acquired a minority stake in mySkin, a New Jersey-based start-up that has developed a skin scanning device that links to a mobile-phone app to advise consumers on skin care products. Evonik will provide mySkin with know-how relating to the development and manufacture of ingredients used in cosmetic formulations. mySkin will sell its scanner, named OKU, for $299.95 when it launches later this year.
