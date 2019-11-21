Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Hazardous substances turn up in EU products

EU chemical suppliers are accused of failing to inform customers of high-concern chemicals

by Alex Scott
November 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Some 88% of chemical suppliers are failing to tell European customers when their products contain substances of very high concern (SVHCs), according to a study by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), the body responsible for implementing chemical regulations in the European Union. The failure is a breach of the regulations, which classify SVHCs as present when at concentrations of more than 0.1% by weight.

88%

The share of chemical suppliers failing to tell customers that their products contain substances of very high concern

Source: ECHA

The same study found that SVHCs are present in 12% of consumer products such as footwear and electronic accessories. Chemicals classified as SVHCs have restricted uses.

For the study, ECHA inspected 682 consumer products made by 405 companies across 15 European countries. SVHCs identified in the consumer goods include various phthalates, heavy metals, and short-chain chloroparaffins.

ECHA says the problem can be solved if companies improve knowledge of their products and better communicate this information to customers. The agency plans to publish new guidance on communication in the supply chain late next year.

But the Swedish environmental group ChemSec says ECHA should do more. It wants clear follow-up with a plan for how enforcement officials will tackle the issue. “We have had the same problems for more than 10 years. Carrots are not enough. It’s time to use the stick,” ChemSec deputy director Frida Hök says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE