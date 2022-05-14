P2 Science teams up with Living Proof on hair care

The biobased personal care ingredient start-up P2 Science is teaming up with the science-centered hair-care company Living Proof on a line of hair products set to launch in early 2023. Living Proof, a Unilever subsidiary, has been evaluating P2’s ingredients at its test salon in Boston, P2 CEO Neil Burns says. Both partners have chemistry pedigrees: Paul Anastas, the Yale University green chemistry pioneer, is a founder of P2, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemical engineer Bob Langer is a Living Proof founder.
