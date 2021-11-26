Pentel ditches phthalates in favor of BASF plasticizer for high-end erasers

Discerning pencil users generally prefer white polyvinyl chloride (PVC) erasers over the cheaper pink rubber ones. PVC takes up pencil lead better and causes less damage to paper. Pentel, which makes the Hi-Polymer and Ain brands of PVC eraser, has made the choice even easier by switching from phthalate plasticizers to Hexamoll DINCH, a nonphthalate plasticizer from BASF. Phthalates have been linked to human health effects, including endocrine disruption. The eraser labels will now carry both Pentel and BASF trademarks.
