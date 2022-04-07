Solvay and P&G foster greener guar in India

Procter & Gamble’s beauty product business has joined Solvay in an effort to promote the sustainable production of guar in Rajasthan, India. Guar seeds are used to make a biopolymer often used as a thickening agent in food and cosmetics. Solvay began promoting sustainable guar production in Rajasthan in 2015. With P&G’s involvement, the chemical maker hopes to double the size of its initiative by helping more than 11,000 farmers produce guar sustainably by providing the tools for and knowledge of good agricultural practices.
