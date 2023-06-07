Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

﻿Synthetic biology firm Debut raises series B led by L’Oréal

$34 million will advance development of active ingredients for beauty market

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 7, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A woman in a lab coat and goggles places a white transluscent goo on her hand.
Credit: Debut Biotechnology
A Debut Biotechnology employee tests a skin care ingredient at the firm's labs in San Diego.

The synthetic biology firm Debut Biotechnology has raised $34 million in series B funding to develop active ingredients for the beauty market. The funding round was led by the venture capital arm of the cosmetics giant L’Oréal. The Japanese firm DIC, which signed a joint development agreement with Debut earlier this year, also participated.

Debut spun out of the labs of chemist Gregory Weiss at the University of California, Irvine, in 2019 and raised $23 million in series A funding in 2021. Co-founder and CEO Joshua Britton says “the goal of the company is to turn the active ingredients space in beauty on its head” by combining biofermentation and cell-free enzymatic cascades to produce, at scale, molecules that nature makes in only minute quantities. The firm is working with DIC on bioactive polyphenols, he says, and has a “rich, diverse, and complex pipeline” with L’Oréal.

“Beauty is probably one of the only industries right now where synthetic biology is absolutely required,” Britton says. Though Debut may eventually branch into markets like health and wellness, he says beauty is where demand exists today for high-performance, biobased, and biodegradable ingredients that can’t easily be created with conventional synthesis, extraction, or fermentation.

In addition to the ingredients it will sell to customers such as DIC and L’Oréal, Debut is creating its own finished goods, Britton says. The firm expects to have its first internally-developed consumer products on store shelves by the end of this year.

Debut will use the new funds mostly to add about 20 people to its current staff of 60, Britton says. Hires will be split between R&D, manufacturing, and consumer-facing roles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bolt Threads to go public via SPAC
Givaudan acquires Amyris ingredient line
Ginkgo gets into personal care with Sumitomo deal
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE