Univar adds cleaning lab to Houston facility

The specialty chemical distributor Univar Solutions has added a home care and industrial cleaning laboratory at its Houston site. The firm describes the Houston lab as the flagship of its seven in-house labs in six countries. Scientists and engineers at the sites conduct formulation development, product testing, and ingredient research for and with Univar’s customers. The firm says growing demand for environmentally responsible detergents, cleaners, and disinfectants drove the investment.
