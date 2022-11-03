Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Consumer Products

Valisure finds benzene in more dry shampoos

by Craig Bettenhausen
November 3, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 39
Advertisement

Close on the heels of Unilever’s recall of aerosol dry shampoo due to benzene contamination, the independent analytical lab Valisure has reported finding benzene in 103 of 148 dry shampoos in a recent consumer product screen. Affected brands include Not Your Mother’s, Batiste, and L’Oréal. Some batches the firm tested showed benzene levels up to 170 times the limit set by the Food and Drug Administration for drugs that must be manufactured using benzene. In addition to asking the FDA to order a recall of the contaminated lots, Valisure is petitioning the agency to set a clear limit specific to cosmetic products. “Many dry shampoo products tested had no detectable level of benzene, so it appears that such products can adhere to strict limits,” the firm said in a statement. A full list of affected lots can be found at cenm.ag/benzshampoo.

You might also like...

Benzene is, again, found in personal care products
Finding benzene everywhere we look
Benzene found in Bayer antifungal spray drugs

