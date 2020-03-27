Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

All hands to the sanitizer pump

by Alex Scott
March 27, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

A photo of Ineos hand sanitizer.
Credit: Ineos
Ineos plans to make 1 million bottles of sanitizer a month.

More chemical firms—including Arkema, Dow, Ineos, and Huntsman—say they are preparing facilities in Europe to increase the production of hand sanitizer needed during the COVID-19 epidemic. Ineos has given itself 10 days to build a plant near Middlesbrough, England, with capacity for 1 million bottles per month of sanitizer made with isopropyl alcohol and ethanol. The company says it will do the same in Germany. Ineos, the largest European producer of the two alcohols, says it will make the sanitizer available to medical services and the public. Arkema has turned over a pilot production line in Jarrie, France, to make hand sanitizer. Huntsman says it has responded to an urgent appeal by Swiss authorities and will make up to 5 metric tons (t) per week at its plant in Monthey, Switzerland. And Dow has started producing up to 15 t per day of hand sanitizer at its plant in Stade, Germany. Dow also has plans to repurpose a US facility to make sanitizer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF completes isocyanates plant in Louisiana
Global sanitizer capacity ramps up again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
﻿Wanhua moves on polyurethanes project

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE