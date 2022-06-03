Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

BASF is top brand in the chemical industry

by Alex Scott
June 3, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

BASF's logo
Credit: BASF

Valued at $8.3 billion,BASF’s brand is the most valuable in the chemical industry, according to a report by the consulting firm Brand Finance. The brand’s value has risen 15% in the past year, thanks to BASF’s improved revenue forecast and a reduction in its cost of capital. This is despite the firm’s loss of assets associated with Russia’s war in Ukraine, Brand Finance says. BASF’s brand value was followed by those of Sabic, LG Chem, Dow, and Linde. The leading Japanese chemical brand—the world’s seventh-most valuable—is Asahi Kasei, at $2.3 billion. “As the world looks to a post-COVID future, chemical industry brands, led by BASF, are benefiting from strong demand for their products,” Brand Finance CEO David Haigh says in a statement. The fastest-rising brand is the Chinese firm Rongsheng Petrochemical, whose value increased 43%, to $2.3 billion, moving it into 8th position from 10th a year ago. Brand Finance rated DuPont the strongest, as opposed to most valuable,chemical brand—boosted in the past year by an improved reputation for corporate social responsibility in industries and communities in which it operates.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE