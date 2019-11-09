Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

European firms tough it out in the third quarter

by Alex Scott
November 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Many of Europe’s leading chemical firms saw a dip in financial performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend from the previous quarter. Companies in Germany and the UK are among those struggling for financial growth. The German industry association VCI says chemical production in Germany from July to September fell by 0.6% from the previous quarter. “The current situation is not easy for chemistry,” VCI president Hans Van Bylen says in a statement. “Our main customers in both German and European industry are faced with major challenges. This is also reflected in the developments and projections of important customer sectors.” European companies including Borealis, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Solvay, and Wacker Chemie experienced declining sales during the third quarter compared with the previous quarter. The Chemical Industries Association, a UK trade group, says 38% of its members reported a sales decrease in the third quarter. Over 40% of members also reported a decline in export sales. The outlook would be better if the UK could make speedy progress in securing a new trade relationship with the European Union that coincides with the UK’s planned exit from the EU, the association says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

German chemical sales to fall this year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European chemical firms are poised for profit warnings
Cefic and VCI share pessimistic outlook

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE