European gas prices shut down Arakawa resin plant

The specialty resin maker Arakawa Chemical Industries has decided to permanently close a plant in Germany where it makes Arkon, a hydrogenated hydrocarbon resin used in adhesives and as a plastics additive. Arakawa says it expects strong demand for the resin, especially in personal care products, but high prices for natural gas and hydrogen, as well as ongoing supply chain disruptions, made the German plant unsustainable. When the plant shuts down at the end of March 2023, the Japanese firm will supply the resin from its facilities in Japan.
