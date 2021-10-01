European natural gas prices continue to bite

BASF says it has curtailed production of ammonia in Antwerp, Belgium, and Ludwigshafen, Germany, because of a spike in Europe for the price of natural gas, the main feedstock for making ammonia. BASF’s global ammonia production capacity, which includes a plant in the US, is 1.8 million metric tons per year. Yara International recently cut its European ammonia production by 40%, while CF Industries has closed one of its two ammonia plants in the UK.
