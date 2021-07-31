Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Europeans sense recovery

by Alex Scott
July 31, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Chemical production among the European Union’s 27 member states rose 5.2% in the first 4 months of the year compared with the same period in 2020, with April 14.3% above the year-earlier period, according to the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic), a trade association. The UK’s chemical industry also saw a positive start to 2021, with 94% of members of the UK’s Chemical Industries Association reporting level or increased sales in the first quarter. Despite the effects of COVID-19, the EU’s business community is the most optimistic it has been for the past 21 years, according to recent EU data. Since the start of the pandemic, chemical production in Germany, Europe’s biggest chemical producer, has fallen by under 1%. The Netherlands and Poland seem to have recovered totally from the pandemic, Cefic says. France has fared worst of all European countries, with a 7% drop in production, followed by Italy, with a 6% drop. “We are encouraged to see that the chemical output is returning to the pre-pandemic levels,” Cefic director general Marco Mensink says in the report. He warns, however, that “challenging times remain” as the sector faces the challenge of becoming climate neutral and circular while navigating the coming Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability regulation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cefic and VCI share pessimistic outlook
European firms tough it out in the third quarter
Europe’s output recovers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE