Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Outlook weakens for European chemical industry

BASF, Evonik, Clariant, and Shell all faced tough market conditions in the second quarter

by Alex Scott
July 13, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Demand for chemicals dropped in the second quarter of the year, and the problem is showing no signs of abating, some European companies say.

25%

The drop in sales BASF expects in the second quarter.

BASF, in particular, has felt the effects of the weak market. According to the firm’s preliminary financial results, its sales for the second quarter will be down 25% compared with the year-ago period to $18.9 billion. The German giant expects its corresponding pretax profits before special items to be down 57% to $1.1 billion. The firm has substantially downgraded its expected sales and pretax profits for the full year.

Germany’s Evonik Industries has also revised its outlook for 2023 downward and “no longer assumes any recovery in the second half of the year,” it states in a press release. In its preliminary financial results for the second quarter, Evonik says its pretax profit is down about 40% from the year-ago period. Sales are down 16% to about $4.4 billion. The company plans to cut costs and reduce capital expenditure.

Evonik and its peers face common headwinds across the chemical sector, states Sebastian Bray, a chemical stock analyst at Berenberg Bank, in a financial note.

Clariant is another firm to have downgraded its expectations for 2023. “The uncertainties and risks related to the economic environment, including the pace of a recovery in China, which we had indicated at the start of this year have unfortunately materialized and are weighing on the industry as a whole,” Clariant CEO Conrad Keijzer says in a press release. On a positive note, the Swiss firm has a “strong order book” for its catalyst business.

Reporting preliminary financial results for the second quarter, Clariant expects pretax profits to be down by about 25% to between $139 million and $148 million. Sales will be down about 17% to $970 million.

Shell also reported preliminary results for the second quarter. The British firm expects to record a financial loss for its chemical business despite improved profit margins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik posts a financial loss
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First-quarter chemical results fall
German chemical makers see weak first-quarter sales
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE