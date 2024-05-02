Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Russia gains by turning natural gas into urea

The country is successfully using chemistry to avoid European sanctions

by Alex Scott
May 2, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A tractor in a field spreading fertilizer.
Credit: Shutterstock
Russia is getting around European Union sanctions by using its natural gas to make urea, a fertilizer.

For the past 2 years, sanctions on sales of Russian natural gas have caused high energy prices in Europe, to the detriment of makers of chemicals, fertilizers, and other energy-intensive goods.

Russia is now compounding the problem for fertilizer producers by converting the gas into urea, which is exempt from sanctions, and exporting it instead. The practice is substantial and is distorting the European Union urea market, according to the Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara.

“Fertilizer is the new gas,” Svein Tore Holsether, Yara’s CEO, said in a presentation to journalists. “Russian urea imports to Europe reached an all-time high last season and currently account for almost one-third of total urea imports to the EU. While raw material sanctions and price pressure is taking a double toll on European industry, Russia is gaining market influence. That not only endangers European industry and the green transition, but it also makes European food production more vulnerable.”

Making urea from natural gas involves a number of chemical steps. First, hydrogen is separated from methane and combined with nitrogen from air to form ammonia using the Haber-Bosch process. Subsequently, ammonia and carbon dioxide are combined in an exothermic reaction to form carbamate salt, which is heated to create urea.

Data from Eurostat, the European Commission’s statistics agency show that Russian imports of urea into the EU rose from 1.1 million metric tons (t) in 2021 to more than 1.5 million t in both 2022 and 2023.

The EU has attempted to sanction some Russia-connected fertilizer producers, including EuroChem, a company formerly owned by the Russian industrialist Andrey Melnichenko.

A number of European urea and ammonia producers have closed or slowed plants because of high natural gas prices. For example, in 2022, CF Industries shut its ammonia plant in Billingham, England, and BASF and Yara cut ammonia production. High gas prices continue to be a problem for the German chemical sector, according to Verband der Chemischen Industrie, a trade group.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EuroChem threatens to close big phosphate fertilizer plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy woes force plants to close in Germany
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Record natural gas prices roil European industry
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE