Biogen to slash over 1,000 jobs

Biogen has announced a new plan it calls Fit for Growth, which will reduce its net operating expenses by about $700 million. Biogen plans to cut about 1,000 jobs—11% of its total—by 2025. In a press release, CEO Christopher A. Viehbacher describes the firm’s business as being “in transition.” Viehbacher joined the company to help it refocus after the failure of the Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm.
