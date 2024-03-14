BlossomHill raises $100 million for cancer, autoimmune drugs

The San Diego–based biotechnology firm BlossomHill Therapeutics has raised $100 million in series B funding. The company was founded in 2020 by Jean Cui and Peter Li, who had also cofounded Turning Point Therapeutics, now owned by Bristol Myers Squibb. BlossomHill focuses on small-molecule treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The cash comes as the firm moves its first two oncology molecules into Phase 1 clinical trials.
