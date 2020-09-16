Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Europe’s chemical industry seeks green recovery funding

Green Recovery cash could accelerate the sector’s environmental transformation

by Alex Scott
September 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

CEFIC, Europe’s leading chemical industry association, is calling on the European Commission to allocate a share of Europe’s proposed $875 billion COVID-19 Green Recovery fund to the chemical industry to help it recover from the pandemic and simultaneously transform itself into a more environmentally sustainable business.

$875 billion

The proposed budget for the European Commission’s Green Recovery fund.

Over the next few years, the Commission plans to make about $455 billion in recovery funds available in the form of grants and another $420 billion as loans.

A cash injection would help Europe’s chemical sector offset its economic woes. The region’s chemical output dropped 5.2% from January to June 2020, compared with the year-ago period, following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, according to a new economic report from CEFIC. Europe’s manufacturing output overall dropped 12.9%.

The chemical industry also faces rising costs from Europe’s environmental policies, including those resulting from the Commission’s proposal to deepen the region’s greenhouse gas emission cuts to 55% by 2030 compared with the level in 1990. The current target is 40%.

The window of opportunity is now, CEFIC argues. “Crucial decisions are currently being made across European capitals to steer the Recovery Plans towards a more resilient Europe,” René van Sloten, CEFIC’s executive director for industrial policy, says in a statement. “To enable a low-carbon transition of our industry, which is vital to so many sectors, we call for strategic investments in circular economy, renewable energy and clean hydrogen, along with green infrastructure and transport.”

CEFIC’s call for healthy slice of the Green Recovery fund to be directed toward renewable energy and green transport is seconded by the European Environment Bureau (EEB), which represents more than 140 environmental groups across Europe. EEB, though, is skeptical about the Commission’s willingness to act. “Positive high-level rhetoric needs to be matched by ambitious concrete commitments,” the bureau says in a statement.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cefic and VCI share pessimistic outlook
Cefic publishes zero-carbon manifesto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A test for the European chemical industry’s green ambitions
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE