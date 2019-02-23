Evonik, BASF invest in digital start-ups

Evonik Industries has created a new $170 million venture capital fund for investing in start-up companies. The firm put more than $110 million in its first fund, which it introduced in 2012. Evonik will direct investments toward start-ups specializing in digital technologies. Separately, BASF’s venture capital arm is investing $2 million in the San Francisco–based start-up incubator Alchemist Accelerator, which allocates at least half its investments to disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.
