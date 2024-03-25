Evonik secures European R&D loan for eco products

Evonik Industries has secured a loan of 500 million euros ($545 million) from the European Investment Bank to fund R&D for sustainable products. The German chemical maker says that sustainable products already make up 43% of its sales and that it plans to increase that share to 50% by 2030. Evonik products that it says are sustainable include biosurfactants, lipid nanoparticles, and membranes for gas filtration. The loan is valid for 6 years from the date of first use. Evonik’s total R&D spending last year was $489 million.
