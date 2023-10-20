Gilead partners with Assembly Bio for $100 million

Gilead Sciences is paying Assembly Biosciences $100 million for first refusal on all Assembly’s programs. The deal comprises $84.8 million in cash, plus $15.2 million in equity investment. Rather than buying the antiviral R&D firm outright, Gilead will integrate the company’s expertise in the herpes virus and hepatitis B and D. Assembly Bio will be responsible for early-stage research and development; if Gilead opts into any programs, it will take on all further work.
