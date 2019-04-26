Kemira loan terms linked to sustainability

Kemira has signed a deal to borrow up to $450 million under terms that will vary according to its environmental performance. The Helsinki-based specialty chemical maker will pay less for the loan if it meets targets for carbon efficiency, revenue from products that increase resource efficiency, and the sustainability rating it is given by the environmental auditing firm EcoVadis. “We get access to a discount if we meet all our sustainability targets,” says Petri Castrén, Kemira’s chief financial officer.
