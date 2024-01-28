Merck signs macrocyclic peptide deal with Unnatural Products

Merck & Co. has signed a deal with Santa Cruz, California–based Unnatural Products (UNP) to develop a macrocyclic peptide against an undisclosed oncology target. Through its Global Health Innovation Fund, Merck invested in the biotechnology firm during an earlier series A funding round. The new deal includes an undisclosed up-front payment and potential milestone payments to make the total value of the deal worth up to $220 million for UNP.
