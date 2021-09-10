Nouryon readies for stock market listing

Just 3 years after being purchased from AkzoNobel by the investment firms the Carlyle Group and GIC for $11.6 billion, Nouryon has announced plans to offer shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The Dutch specialty chemical maker has yet to disclose the number of shares or the planned price per share. The firm intends to use money from the share offering to pay down debt and meet other corporate requirements. Nouryon’s annual sales will be about $4.5 billion after the spin-off of its base-chemical unit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter