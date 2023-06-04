Novartis buys Avrobio’s gene therapy for cystinosis

The Swiss drug company Novartis will pay $87.5 million for Avrobio’s investigational stem cell treatment for cystinosis, a rare genetic disorder characterized by the accumulation of the amino acid cystine in the body. Avrobio recently announced positive Phase 1/2 trial data for the treatment, but the deal comes with no later milestones or royalties agreed. The biotech’s other gene therapies will stay with the Cambridge, Massachusetts–based firm.
