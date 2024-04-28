Pigment maker Heubach in financial crisis

Heubach GmbH, the German subsidiary of the pigment producer Heubach Group, says it is required to file for insolvency and is now waiting for a German insolvency administrator to determine whether the business should be restructured or sold. Heubach Group says its various subsidiaries have been struggling with debt payments. Heubach Group took on significant debt when it teamed up with the private investment firm SK Capital Partners in 2022 to acquire Clariant’s colorants business for $900 million.
