WE Soda readies for London share listing

WE Soda, a UK-headquartered firm that claims to be the world’s largest producer of naturally sourced soda ash, is preparing to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange. The company is owned by Ciner Group, a Turkish industrial conglomerate. The Financial Times reports that WE Soda is seeking a valuation of about $7.5 billion. It recorded pretax profits in 2022 of $838 million and sales of $1.77 billion. It has soda ash mines in Ankara, Turkey, and in Wyoming.
