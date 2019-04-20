WeylChem to close German pesticides site

WeylChem, which is owned by the private equity firm International Chemical Investors Group, is closing its pesticide facility in Griesheim near Frankfurt, Germany—largely, it says, because of high infrastructure costs. WeylChem says it plans to transfer as many of the site’s 134 employees as it can to its nearby sites in Höchst, Fechenheim, and Wiesbaden. Chemicals have been produced at the Griesheim site for 163 years.
