DSM and BASF in nutrition pacts

BASF has joined Personalized Nutrition & Health, a consortium founded by the Dutch research institute TNO and Wageningen University & Research to provide personalized nutrition advice to people on a large scale. BASF will share knowledge relating to micronutrients. Separately, DSM has announced a partnership with Mixfit, a firm that will deliver personalized nutrition based on DSM’s vitamins and minerals.
