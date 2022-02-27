Agilent buys artificial intelligence for its mass spectrometry instruments

The scientific instrument maker Agilent Technologies has purchased an artificial intelligence business from the software developer Virtual Control. Agilent will use the AI along with its MassHunter software for mass spectrometry instruments paired with both liquid and gas chromatography. Agilent says the new capabilities automate labor-intensive tasks like sampling and report generation. Several Virtual Control employees will move to Agilent as part of the deal.
