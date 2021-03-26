Insightful Science to buy Dotmatics

The life sciences software company Insightful Science plans to buy the cloud-based lab-data management firm Dotmatics. Insightful Science CEO Thomas Swalla says in a statement that the combination will create an “end-to-end cloud-first scientific research platform." Insightful Science says the combined company will have more than $100 million in annual revenue and serve over 1 million scientists in academic, corporate, and government research labs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter