Covestro deploys novel chlor-alkali technology in Spain﻿﻿﻿﻿

The chlor-alkali facility Covestro is building in Tarragona, Spain, will be the first to deploy an oxygen-depolarized cathode (ODC) at large scale, the company says. Jointly developed by Covestro and Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers, ODC technology consumes around 25% less energy than conventional chlor-alkali technology. By replacing a hydrogen-generating electrode—used in the standard chlor-alkali process—with an ODC, only chlorine and caustic soda are produced and less energy is required.
