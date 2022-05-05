Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemicals

Johnson Matthey may be a takeover target

Acquisitive US firm Standard Industries takes a 5% stake in the catalyst maker

by Alex Scott
May 5, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

An electric racing car.
Credit: Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey, which ditched its plan to make cathode materials for electric cars, has become a potential acquisition target.

Standard Industries, a US industrial conglomerate, disclosed on April 29 that it has purchased about 5% of the shares in the UK catalyst and specialty chemical firm Johnson Matthey (JM). JM’s share price subsequently jumped about 15% amid speculation that Standard may look to acquire the entire company. Neither Standard nor JM would comment.

At this stage, Standard could just be making a strategic investment, says Sebastian Bray, a chemical stock analyst at Berenberg Bank. “The just-over-5% stake revealed last week seems to be a potential expression of interest rather than a serious statement of intent at this stage,” he says.

But intriguingly, last year Standard acquired the US catalyst firm W. R. Grace for $7 billion. Analysts suggest that JM could be combined with Grace into one larger company focused on catalysts.

“The technology overlap of Johnson Matthey with Standard’s acquired W. R. Grace business seems quite substantial—there could be R&D as well as cost synergies,” Bray says.

Analysts at Jefferies Group voice a similar sentiment in a note to investors. “Standard Industries, in our view, would appear to be something like an ideal owner for the JM business,” they write.

Standard’s intentions may be unknown, but what is clear is that JM is in a state of flux. In recent months it has changed CEOs, ditched its plan to be a supplier of lithium-ion battery cathode materials, and agreed to sell its pharmaceutical fine chemical business.

And although JM’s hydrogen technology business is growing rapidly, its core business in automotive catalytic converters is declining.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Johnson Matthey to exit battery materials
Elementis rejects offer from Innospec
Johnson Matthey weighs its future in drug chemicals
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE