Lotte and Soelect plan lithium metal anode plant

South Korea’s Lotte Chemical and the North Carolina–based battery technology start-up Soelect are planning a joint venture for lithium-metal anode materials and solid electrolytes for electric vehicle batteries. As part of the venture, the partners plan to build a $200 million, GW h-scale lithium-metal anode plant by 2025. Lithium-metal batteries promise a substantial increase in performance compared with today’s lithium-ion batteries, but they can be unstable.
