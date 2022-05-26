Matthey finds buyers for battery material unit

After earlier saying it would shut down the business, Johnson Matthey has found buyers for its battery material unit. It will sell European operations to Australia’s EV Metals Group for about $63 million and a facility in Canada to Nano One Materials for $8 million. The European operations include technology centers in England and Germany and a partially built plant in Poland for Matthey’s eLNO cathode material. EV Metals says it is committed to protecting high-tech jobs and commercializing the material.
