Niobium-tungsten anode firm Nyobolt raises $54 million from H.C. Starck

Nyobolt, a UK start-up developing a lithium-ion battery with tungsten and niobium in the anode, has sold a 15% stake to H.C. Starck Tungsten Powders, part of Masan High-Tech Materials, for $54 million. Nyobolt was cofounded by University of Cambridge chemist Clare Grey. The firm claims that its anode outperforms standard graphite anodes in a number of ways, including enabling batteries to reach a 90% charge in less than 5 min.
