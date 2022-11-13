Sodium-ion start-up Faradion to hire 200 staffers

Faradion, the UK sodium-ion battery developer that Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries bought in January, is looking to hire 200 employees in Sheffield, England. The firm plans to establish new laboratories and a demonstration-scale production facility, according to local media reports. Reliance had promised to invest $35 million in Faradion when it bought the firm, which estimates that sodium-ion batteries could be 30% cheaper to make than lithium-ion ones.
