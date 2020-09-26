Solvay cuts European hydrogen peroxide production

Solvay will cut its European production capacity for hydrogen peroxide by 70,000 metric tons per year by the end of 2020 and increase the number of small plants it builds at customer sites elsewhere around the world. While the overall H2O22 market remains strong, market segments and subregions have reacted differently to the COVID-19 crisis, according to Solvay. The company says no layoffs are associated with the shift.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter