Solvay to make silica for tires from rice

Solvay has developed a process to make highly dispersible silica for automotive tires using sodium silicate derived from rice-husk ash as a raw material. The company is building a commercial plant for the process at its site in Livorno, Italy, that it hopes to start up by the end of 2024. When coupled with the use of renewable energy at the site, Solvay estimates the method will halve the carbon footprint of silica production compared with standard processes. In addition, Solvay says that it is planning a highly dispersible silica plant in North America.
