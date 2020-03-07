South Korean joint venture to make hydrogen peroxide from steel byproduct

The steel company Posco has formed a joint venture with the South Korean chemical firm OCI to make hydrogen peroxide from coke-oven gas, a by-product of steelmaking that is rich in hydrogen. The 50,000-metric-ton-per-year plant will be built by 2022 at an OCI site near Posco’s steel mill in Gwangyang, South Korea. Posco says its Gwangyang operation is the largest steel plant in the world.
