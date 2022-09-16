Tesla eyes US lithium processing plant

Tesla has disclosed that it is considering building a plant in Robstown, Texas, that would convert lithium ore into battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Tesla says Louisiana is another option for the plant. The final choice will be determined partly by the company’s ability to obtain local property tax relief. Production is expected by the end of 2024. The plant would use a novel technology that requires fewer hazardous reagents than other processes and creates usable by-products, according to Tesla.
