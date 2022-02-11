UK firm plans Li-ion battery recycling plant

Britishvolt, a UK start-up building a lithium-ion battery factory, has formed a joint venture with mining giant Glencore to build and operate a facility in the UK for recycling batteries from electric vehicles and discarded electronics. The planned facility will have the capacity to recycle 10,000 metric tons of batteries per year. Set to open by mid-2023, it will be located at Glencore’s site near London. Britishvolt already has an agreement to buy cobalt from Glencore.
