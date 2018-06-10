Umicore chooses Poland for cathode materials

Umicore has unveiled plans to build a battery cathode materials plant in Nysa, Poland, to meet rising European demand for electric cars. The firm will spend about $780 million constructing the plant, which is due to start deliveries in late 2020. The site has access to low-carbon electricity. Separately, Umicore plans to build a new R&D center for process technology in Olen, Belgium. It will open in late 2019 and employ about 20 researchers.
