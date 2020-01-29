Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

AI and robotics come together for synthesis

SRI’s SynFini system integrates machine learning with automated flow chemistry

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 29, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

An array of little tubes, cylinders, and metal boxes.
Credit: SRI International
The AutoSyn module of SRI International's system uses flow chemistry informed by AI to prepare molecules at the gram scale.

AI-assisted synthesis planning is on the march. Flow chemistry is maturing and scaling up. Now the race is on to bring the two together.

At this week’s Society for Lab Automation and Screening conference in San Diego, the research nonprofit SRI International unveiled SynFini, which it describes as a “fully automated, end-to-end synthetic chemistry system.”

The biggest target market for the platform is drug discovery and development, a space SRI has played in for decades. But SynFini was developed in part with funding from the US Defense Department’s DARPA agency, which is interested in automated synthesis for applications including explosives, polymers, and bioterrorism countermeasures. “We can access virtually any chemistry we set our mind to,” SRI Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Collins says.

SynFini combines three main components: AI-assisted synthetic route design software, an inkjet-based µg- to mg-scale screening and optimization module, and a mg- to kg-scale flow chemistry platform.

The system is still in “beta,” Collins says. SRI uses it in-house on drug leads including for cancer, wound healing, and the flu and on fee-for-service programs with outside clients. Collins says SRI is still working on the business model for SynFini, and a decision on whether or not to offer it as a stand-alone product is a few years off.

Academic researchers are working on similar systems. “Connecting synthesis planning, reaction screening and optimization, and multistep synthesis is a great way to accelerate chemical development,” says Connor Coley, a postdoc at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Coley was first author on a 2019 Science paper detailing an AI-informed robotic flow chemistry system being developed at MIT (DOI: 10.1126/science.aax1566).

The same DARPA program, “Make-it,” that funded both the MIT and SRI projects also supported the development of Chematica, a synthesis planning software developed by chemist Bartosz Grzybowski and later acquired by MilliporeSigma, which markets it as Synthia. Grzybowski recently published an algorithm that allows Chematica to avoid synthetic methods currently under patent protection.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Automated chemistry specialist Chemify lands $43 million in funding
DeepCure, Biosero team on automated AI platform
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IBM builds on its autonomous laboratory
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE