BASF subsidiary trinamiX launches handheld near-infrared spectrometer

TrinamiX, a BASF subsidiary that makes scientific instruments, has launched a mobile near-infrared (NIR) spectrometer. Because most glass is transparent to NIR light, NIR instruments are suited for chemical analysis of substances in glass containers. TrinamiX’s new handheld device syncs with a smartphone to set analysis parameters and review results. The firm says it could have applications in agriculture, food science, and quality control.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter